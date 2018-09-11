Food and drug administration to keep a ‘close’ watch on food items this festive season in Pune

To avoid adulteration of food during the upcoming festive season, the Food and drug administration in Pune has launched a special drive that will be effective from Monday.

Sampat Deshmukh, assistant commissioner (food) of FDA, Satara, said, “To avoid adulteration of food we have launched this campaign which will carry out till Christmas. Our 25 food inspectors will keep a watch on the food and related things across the city.”

Strict action would be taken against those found involved in adulteration and also against the officers who are negligent during the drive, Deshmukh added.

According to FDA, during the Ganesh festival followed by Navaratri and Diwali, there are possibilities of manufacturing, sale and distribution of adulterated edible items and oils. TheFDA has prepared an action plan to that will be implemented till Christmas and has issued guidelines accordingly to its food inspectors.

Under the drive, the FDA officers will be visiting places, hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries. The officers will also visit manufacturing sites, including bakeries. After the inspection, samples will be taken for laboratory tests.

Officers informed that to avoid intake of adulterated food everyone should visit the FSSAI.gov.in website and download the pink booklet for information on how to prepare nutritious and healthy food at home. A yellow booklet for parents, teachers and students will inform them about the importance of a healthy diet and which food items can fulfil the energy requirement at their respective ages. Besides these, an orange booklet is also available for download for working professionals in the restaurant industry, like head chefs and employees, which will inform them about food safety measures to be taken while handling and preparing food.

Most people are unaware about the where and how to lodge complaints to the FDA regarding food adulteration, hygiene or other food safety-related issues. In order to do this the FDA has given a toll free number 1800222365 where people can call and register their complaints.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:34 IST