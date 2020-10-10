e-paper
Former Sena MLA Suresh Gore passes away due to Covid-19

Gore is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He tested positive for Covid-19 21 days ago and undertook treatment at Chakan during the earlier stages.

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:03 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Suresh Gore.
Suresh Gore.(HT PHOTO)
         

Former Shiv Sena MLA from Khed assembly constituency Suresh Gore (Age 55) passed away on Saturday morning due to the Covid-19 infection.

Gore is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He tested positive for Covid-19 21 days ago and undertook treatment at Chakan during the earlier stages. Later, when his condition was not improving, he was shifted to Pune’s Ruby Hospital. He passed away on Saturday morning. On Friday, IAS officer Sudhakar Shinde passed away due to Covid-19 and the following day, Gore passed away which has affected Pune’s administrative and political circles.

Gore was the Shiv Sena MLA between 2014 and 2019. Earlier, he was a Nationalist Congress Party member and also represented the Pune Zilla Parishad. He was the vice-president of the Pune Zilla Parishad.

Khed assembly constituency falls in Pune district and the Chakan MIDC industry is located in its jurisdiction.

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said, “We lost an emerging and active leader from Pune district.”

Many political leaders from Pune district expressed their condolences.

Gore also strongly represented farmers’ issues and opposed the pipeline project by the Pune Municipal Corporation at Bhama Askhed. He did not allow the PMC to go ahead with the project without the assurance of a compensation for the farmers.

