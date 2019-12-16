HighonHeals Pune: Doctors fashion a fresh cancer awareness message

pune

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:33 IST

As many as 27 doctors walked the ramp for the Doc Walk #HighonHeals, an event organised by DY Patil Hospital, Pune and Lokmat, on Sunday. The event was held at JW Marriott, SB road. The initiative is a step towards a cancer-free society and a tribute to the medical fraternity.

The dress code for the ramp walk included formal wear and party wear. The titles of the competition Mr Medico, Miss Medico and Mrs Medico were awarded to Miss Doc Walk Dr Shanti Shetty, Mister Doc Walk Dr Ajay Rathod and Misses Doc walk Prof Dr Sujata Chahande.

Prominent personalities present at the event were Padmabhushan Dr K H Sancheti, Dr Parvez Grant, director of Ruby Hospital and Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham, doctors from across the city from and others.

Actor and cancer-survivor Lisa Ray was present at the event as the main jury member, she spoke about her journey from being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, overcoming it and leading a brave life since then.

Lisa Ray said, “I was diagnosed blood cancer in 2009 and since then due to support and healing of doctors I am standing here today. It’s me Lisa 2.0 and all because of all doctors. Live your life with no regrets and today’s event was completely different which showed a glamorous side of you.”

The other judges for the event were Vinay Aranha, director, Rosary Group of Institutes; Leena Saldana, director, Red Tree design studio; Shalaka Ghaisas, fashion designer and Sandeep Dharma, fashion choreographer.

The initiative was supported by the Indian Medical Association, GPA, Cancer Prevention Institute and BMA. Earlier the auditions were held at Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar. While the participating doctors rehearsed and practised for over a week before this event.

During the event the Lokmat Doc Walk Awards were given, to Ritu Chhabria, director of Mukul Madhav Foundation, Dr Abhijeet Sonawane popularly know as doctor for beggars who works for uplifting and empowering them, Dr Rakesh Neve, Dr Manoj Durairaj working in the field of cardiology, Dr Ashish Chugh for his contribution to the field of neurosurgery and Dr Vijay Ramanan for his contribution in the field of haematology,

The doctors also walked the ramp along with their patients which they treated successfully.