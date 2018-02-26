HT Meditation Masterclass: Day 3 brings peace and establishes self-connect

The concluding day of Hindustan Times’ Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass helped participants build a deeper connection with their self. The session, which took off on February 24, continued till late evening on February 26 at 22 venues in Pune.

The three-day session, began on Saturday with a session of relaxation, where participants were introduced to the simple ways of relaxing their mind and body. On day two, Sunday, participants were shown ways of rejuvenation and cleaning out process. The Masterclass aims at showing a calm and peaceful technique to relax and rejuvenate.

Day three focused on de-cluttering the mind and establishing a deeper connect with one self. Participant Neha Rawat at the centre of Ivy Estate, Wagholi, was present for the entire three-day session. She shared that the techniques offered were not only easy, but also useful. “We lead such hectic lifestyles that there is hardly anytime for ourselves. I am glad I attended the Masterclass as I am feeling a deeper connect with myself. I am going to continue to meditate and use the techniques mentioned here. It has definitely shown me a path to stay peaceful and happy.”

Another participant Sadanand Balsawer was satisfied by the three-day session and said, “I haven’t had such a wonderful experience at any meditation camp before. The fact that they concentrate only on meditation and relaxation techniques helps one immensely. They do not spend time explaining their mottos or philosophies. They dive straight to the point with minimal interference.”

He added, “Children are first introduced to a play school and made to feel comfortable with toys and stuff. Similarly, the techniques taught here make one feel at ease and then move towards higher mediums. I first thought I had gone off to sleep. However, when I discussed with the trainer, I got to know that I had actually switched off and managed to stay calm.”