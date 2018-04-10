PMRDA has transformed Pune in three years, says Girish Bapat

In just three years after it was constituted, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has emerged as an efficient planning authority giving shape to various projects crucial to the city and surrounding areas for future, said Girish Bapat, the guardian minister of Pune on Monday.

From Metro rail to township planning schemes, the PMRDA has been implementing some of the important infrastructure related projects in Pune.

“As far as developmental projects in the city are concerned, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has come a long way. However, we still have a lot to achieve,” said Girish Bapat, the guardian minister of Pune on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of PMRDA completing three years, Bapat highlighted the status reports of various reports undertaken by the PMRDA.

“Projects such as the ring road, Shivaji-Hinjewadi Metro project, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, town planning schemes and fire station development are being developed on top priority,” said Bapat.

Highlighting the work of the Mhalunge Township planning, Bapat said, “As much as 90 per cent of the land acquisition work in terms of acquiring the consent of farmers and land owners has been completed. The authorities have given great significance to the Mhalunge project as we are aiming at developing it as a pilot project under the town planning scheme.”

He further added, “Projects such as the ring road will prove as an impetus in solving the traffic congestion prevalent in various parts the city. Vehicles travelling to other cities have to currently use the internal roads. However, the ring road project will bypass the entire internal roads leading to less traffic chaos.”

PMRDA was notified in 2015 and has a jurisdictional area of 7,256.46 square kilometres with an approximate population of over 72,76,000, making it the largest urban unit in Maharashtra.

“PMRDA has also taken the decision to create land banks. We have already identified 42 plots for the same. We will be auctioning these plots and all the revenue generated will be used by the PMRDA for its various projects,” added Bapat.

Talking about the issue of water scarcity in the city, he said, “I know that issues related to water scarcity in the city are high in number. However, proper management and policies can solve the problem. PMRDA, in consultation with the irrigation department and the state government, is undertaking the planning process of creating reserves for water conservation and recycling. This will also facilitate the faster development of the city.”

The water schemes have been aggressively pursued by the PMRDA in Wagholi, Pirangut and other villages, said Bapat.Every three to four months, the PMRDA will make public progress reports of the various projects, said the minister.