e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Pune News / In a span of 24 hours: 3 killed in separate accidents in Baner and Chikhali

In a span of 24 hours: 3 killed in separate accidents in Baner and Chikhali

pune Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Strap: A woman was killed while crossing the street, while in the other incidents, two motorists were killed

A 48-year-old woman died, after a car hit her while she was crossing the road in Baner on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Mirabai Mishrilal Nukum, a resident of Sankalp society, Baner. The car driver has been identified as Shael Avinash Sharma, 24, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place at 12.20 pm on Saturday. Sharma was coming from Ganraj chowk, Baner and was heading towards Shivajinagar. Sharma was driving a white Hyundai Eon Magna registered in Mumbai west.

The complaint has been lodged by the deceased woman’s husband, Mishrilal Nukum, 49.

According to the complainant, his wife was crossing the street and was heading towards a super market on Mhalunge-Baner road, when the car hit her.

Sharma has not yet been arrested, said police. RA Dahifale, assistant police inspector, Chatuhshrungi police station and the investigative officer in the case was unavailable for comment.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

2 motorists killed in separate accidents in Chikhali

Hours after Nukum’s accident, two other people were killed in two separate accidents in Chikhali.

A 26-year-old woman, identified as Veda Deepak Mulay was killed after a car hit her two-wheeler.

The incident took place near River Residence Society, Chikhali, where the deceased resides. Her friend, Pradnya Chougule, who was riding pillion, has been grievously injured. Mulay was riding a grey Suzuki Access-125, said police.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered at Chikhali police station against the driver, identified as Ravikant Krishnaprasad Raju, also a resident of River Residence Society.

The other incident took place on Saturday midnight, when a bus collided head-on with a two-wheeler, instantly killing the rider.

The deceased has been identified as Prateek Babaji Pable, 23. The incident took place at Khadimachine road in Bhosari, said police.

The bus driver has been identified as Ambadas Raosaheb Talekar, 39, a resident of Gavhane Vasti area of Pimpri- Chinchwad. A case has been registered at Chikhali police station

top news
‘Will be treated as terrorist’: J-K police on cop arrested with Hizbul members
‘Will be treated as terrorist’: J-K police on cop arrested with Hizbul members
‘Mamata distancing from Left, Cong to split anti-TMC votes in Bengal’: BJP
‘Mamata distancing from Left, Cong to split anti-TMC votes in Bengal’: BJP
Using ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
Using ski jump, naval light combat aircraft takes off from INS Vikramaditya for 1st time
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
First lunar tourist searches for girlfriend to fly with him to moon
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
Saffronising JNU as per RSS diktat: Congress slams VC, seeks his ouster
Saffronising JNU as per RSS diktat: Congress slams VC, seeks his ouster
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News