In a span of 24 hours: 3 killed in separate accidents in Baner and Chikhali

pune

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 20:38 IST

Strap: A woman was killed while crossing the street, while in the other incidents, two motorists were killed

A 48-year-old woman died, after a car hit her while she was crossing the road in Baner on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Mirabai Mishrilal Nukum, a resident of Sankalp society, Baner. The car driver has been identified as Shael Avinash Sharma, 24, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place at 12.20 pm on Saturday. Sharma was coming from Ganraj chowk, Baner and was heading towards Shivajinagar. Sharma was driving a white Hyundai Eon Magna registered in Mumbai west.

The complaint has been lodged by the deceased woman’s husband, Mishrilal Nukum, 49.

According to the complainant, his wife was crossing the street and was heading towards a super market on Mhalunge-Baner road, when the car hit her.

Sharma has not yet been arrested, said police. RA Dahifale, assistant police inspector, Chatuhshrungi police station and the investigative officer in the case was unavailable for comment.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.

2 motorists killed in separate accidents in Chikhali

Hours after Nukum’s accident, two other people were killed in two separate accidents in Chikhali.

A 26-year-old woman, identified as Veda Deepak Mulay was killed after a car hit her two-wheeler.

The incident took place near River Residence Society, Chikhali, where the deceased resides. Her friend, Pradnya Chougule, who was riding pillion, has been grievously injured. Mulay was riding a grey Suzuki Access-125, said police.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered at Chikhali police station against the driver, identified as Ravikant Krishnaprasad Raju, also a resident of River Residence Society.

The other incident took place on Saturday midnight, when a bus collided head-on with a two-wheeler, instantly killing the rider.

The deceased has been identified as Prateek Babaji Pable, 23. The incident took place at Khadimachine road in Bhosari, said police.

The bus driver has been identified as Ambadas Raosaheb Talekar, 39, a resident of Gavhane Vasti area of Pimpri- Chinchwad. A case has been registered at Chikhali police station