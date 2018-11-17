KPMG helps set up two incubation centres

How is the startup community doing? Is it growing? Or has it peaked already? According to Juzer Miyajiwala office managing partner KPMG “there are indications that the startup community is growing.” The consulting firm is already in talks with Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) and an institute that works with the underprivileged to set up a business incubation centre for them. “This institute (we cannot give the name now) wants to promote entrepreneurship amongst the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. We have been working with them for a few months now and in a year’s time the incubation centre should be ready.”

KPMG is helping this institute with understanding the needs of such a set up, ideas, what services like funding, marketing, writing of business plans etc would be required of such an incubation centre.

The incubation centre at PCMC too will be on similar lines with KPMG providing the expertise to set up such a centre. “We will help PCMC set up the incubation centre under the smart city project. The aim is to help to create opportunities for startups and help them succeed. The focus will be on the auto sector, IT and BioPharma.”

This incubation centre should be ready in about two years’ time. “This along with the fact that one is seeing an uptick in the shared working spaces being made available in Pune, it is fairly certain that the startup community is growing and demanding these kind of services.” added Juzer.

In so far as the businesses that will drive a trend Juzer feels that it is the auto and life sciences sectors that are growing fast. “The auto sector is being driven by various factors like the growth of taxi usage and auto manufacturers will have to understand the needs of this customer segment as well. Then there are the new BS VI norms and electric vehicle which are further driving growth in this sector..

“Life sciences too will be a leader with many startups doing a lot of good work in the prenatal section as well as with diabetic foot. I know of three companies that are developing molecules to heal diabetic wounds faster. And of course fintech continues to grow in Pune.”

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 16:53 IST