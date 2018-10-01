Lights off, curtains down on 6th PILF edition

It was the last day of the 6th Pune International Literary festival(PILF) at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA). Rains played a spoilsport and so there were lesser number of visitors. The organisers had to change the venue of one of the sessions as it poured.

Undeterred by the rains, book lovers were skimming through the books and few others were seen sipping tea from a stall at the venue.

Over the 3 days, more than 170 authors participated in the literary festival, not to forget the vistors who came in from all age groups.

“ We have put in hard work for six months to see the readers interact with their favourite authors. One can call it crazy passion to keep on holding such an event in city like Pune. This year, a few of speakers fell ill and so the session had to be cancelled at the last moment but that has not dampened the spirit of the festival, ” said Manjiri Prabhu, organisor of PILF.

Although some of their session speakers cancelled at the last minute, it did not diminish the enthusiasm of the first time students or visitors either like for instance a group of students from MIT straddled through the rains to reach to the venue to listen to Milind Gunaji’s session. “We are attending this literature festival for the first time and thoroughly enjoying it. We are getting to listen to lot of interesting ideologies, experiences and it was quite motivating,” said Sanjana Foferkar and Abhinav Kumar Tripathi.

According to Tarun Joshi, who has been attending PILF since its inception felt that this year glamour in terms of well-known authors was lacking. “Earlier seasons of the PILF has had great speakers and has seen crowded auditoriums eager for some of the great conversations but this year that is sadly lacking,” he said, “though the sessions on politics were very good.”

For Kartiki Keshkamat, a psychologist by profession, “As compared other literature festivals like Delhi and Jaipur, this festival covered only broad topics, instead of having precise topics for sessions. That would have held the interest of many if it was more streamlined.”

Neeraj Suryavanshi a photographer who was attending the PILF for the first time thought the only thing that attracted him to the PILF were the variety of bookstalls and some sessions. “I felt the sessions were based on very broad subjects and variety of topics was less.” While Megha Raina, an IT professional felt that awareness about this festival fell short and also pointed out that it has less on children’s fiction.

As Prabhu said, “We had a social theme this year on family, our audiences and speakers really did justice to this year’s festival, with even the rain adding to the romanticism of literature. We just hope that it continues and appeal to the citizens to help us get funds for next year for it is literature which creates tolerant society.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 15:48 IST