Maha-­Metro faces land acquisition hurdles in old Pune or ‘peth’ areas

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) is facing opposition from residents in the old Pune or ‘peth’ areas for acquiring land for construction of Metro stations at Budhwar peth and Mandai.

Maha-Metro had already identified 322 entities whose properties will need to be acquired in these areas for carrying out the construction work. Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro said, “It is natural to face opposition for land acquisition. No one is willing to give their property. However, the government needs to acquire the lands to complete the projects in the larger interest.”

Dixit said there are 205 Metros working in the world and all of them face similar problems when it comes to land acquisition. However, Maha-Metro is planning to give “good compensation” to the project affected people and is keeping all options open such as giving cash component or alternate property at another location, and TDR (transfer of development rights) for handing over the properties.

“This is a crowed area and Maha-Metro will need these properties for erecting the metro stations. The metro corridors will not need land acquisition,” he said.

The affected properties have been surveyed by Maha-Metro with the help of third party as well its project officials. The authorities have also assured to rehabilitate the affected people in the same locality. PMC has one plot in the city area which can be developed and all the affected families can be rehabilitated in the same locality, he said.

Dixit said Maha Metro will ensure that no injustice would be done to anyone during the land acquisition process.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 15:04 IST