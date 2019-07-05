Man booked for sexually assaulting Pune woman

A 30-year-old man was booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a woman who met him through a matrimonial website.

The man has been identified asRahul Prakash Das, 30, a resident of Dange chowk area of Thergaon. He is a native of Paranda area of Usmanabad, according to the police.

In her complaint, the 27-year-old victim submitted that she met Das on a called 'Navri Mile Navryala'.The two matched in May 2018 and met afterwards.

According to the complainant, the two decided to get married after which the man allegdly forced her to have sexual intercourse with him. The man clicked pictures of them in illicit poses and threatened to share them on social media. He also threatened to send the pictures to the complainant's parents and relatives.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station against Das. Assistant police inspector Sapna Devtale is investigating the case.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 16:44 IST