Medical insurance policy should be made applicable for people seeking naturopathy treatment, says Shripad Naik, Union minister of state, ministry of AYUSH

Pune

Given the increasing popularity of Ayurveda among the population, Shripad Yesso Naik, the Union minister of state, AYUSH, government of India has claimed that medical insurance policy should be made applicable for the people seeking naturopathy treatment.

Naik was in Uruli Kanchan on Friday, for an inauguration of a female ward at the Nisargopachar ashram where he stressed that a provision will be made to make medical insurance available for people taking ayurvedic treatment.

Baburao Pacharne, MLA of Haveli, Shirur constituency was also present for the event. Naik said, “Medical insurance policy is applicable and allowed for Unani and Siddha and it should also be made available for other medical streams in AYUSH. Since the treatment is less expensive, many times insurance companies shy away from including Ayurveda in its packages and hence with growing popularity and new advances in Ayurveda, we urge people to promote medical insurance as well. We will also make certain provisions about the same.”

“The ashram’s effort in promoting the cure for females with illnesses is highly commendable,” he added.

Dr Narayan Hegde, managing trustee of the Ashram said, “We treat thousands of patients every year at our ashram but we wanted a centre exclusively for females where steam bath, mud bath, spa and various other massages under hydrotherapy can be provided. This ward which will have hydrotherapy treatment for women with co-morbid conditions or any lifestyle diseases will not only provide them symptomatic relief but will also improve their quality of life.”

“At this newly built centre, the admission of the patients will be done for free and the treatment will be provided at a subsidised rate. The facility can accommodate around 100 female patients at a time, said Hegde. Around Rs 3.5 crores in constructing the facility have been spent by us he added.

The Ashram has been serving the community for over 73 years now and is known to have been chaired by many renowned scholars and promoters of naturopathy. Late Moraraji Desai was known to be its first Chairman. Balakoba Bhave, younger brother of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Dr Manibhai Desai served as Managing Trustees later and promoted nature cure. With facilities to accommodate 200 indoor patients who stay for a period ranging from two to six weeks, over 6500 indoor patients and 2500 outdoor patients are availing treatment every year.

The Ashram is also known to promote Yoga and also conducts a one-year yoga instructor course which has been going on for last eight years now.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 16:45 IST