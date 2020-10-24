e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Metro track laying work between PCMC and Dapodi almost complete

Metro track laying work between PCMC and Dapodi almost complete

pune Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:43 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

Pune metro work which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now back on track as the Reach one track laying between PCMC and Dapodi is almost complete while the Reach two section between Vanaz and Garware is also making good progress, said Maha-Metro officials on Saturday.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager of Maha-Metro, which is constructing the Pune metro, said, “The track laying process of Reach one of Pune metro is almost complete for the section between PCMC and Dapodi while Reach two section between Vanaz and Garware is making great progress. The station work is pending now, however, no new deadline has been set as of now.”

The Reach one or north-south line section of Pune metro includes 14 stations between PCMC and Swargate. Dapodi is the sixth station from PCMC which would be the first station for Reach one. Reach one has seen more progress as compared to Reach two which had faced resistance from residents during the land acquisition progress. Reach two or the east-west section has 16 stations with Vanaz being the first and Ramwadi being the last station. Garware is the fifth station and the track laying work is going on.

Pune metro has also seen progress in the underground section between Swargate and Agriculture college which has about five stations. The Swargate end of the metro work is going on where excavation work is underway through the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) towards the northern side of the station and also rock anchoring work, blasting and excavation are in progress for multimodal transport Hub and other areas.

top news
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict KXIP to 126/7
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict KXIP to 126/7
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In