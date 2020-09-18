e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Monsoon withdrawal delayed by one week according to IMD

Monsoon withdrawal delayed by one week according to IMD

Pune which saw surplus rain this season, has so far received 729.5mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 487.6mm

pune Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:28 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
An overcast sky adds to the scenic beauty of Tamhini ghat near Pune, as seen in a snapshot taken on Thursday. Tamhini, like other hill stations in western Maharashtra has received heavy rainfall this monsoon season.
An overcast sky adds to the scenic beauty of Tamhini ghat near Pune, as seen in a snapshot taken on Thursday. Tamhini, like other hill stations in western Maharashtra has received heavy rainfall this monsoon season.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

With the rain still continuing in most parts of the country, the monsoon withdrawal which was expected to start on September 17, will get delayed by at least seven days according to the India Meteorological Department, Pune (IMD).

“As per global forecast system of IMD, the new normal starts its withdrawal from northwest, India around September 17 against the normal date in past years – September 1,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head IMD department, Pune.

“Since it is still raining at many places, the withdrawal activity will at least be delayed by seven days,” added Kashyapi.

Pune which saw surplus rain this season, has so far received 729.5mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 487.6mm.

“From September 18-23 , the city is expected to receive light to moderate rain very likely while September 20-21 ghat areas is expected to receive heavy rains,” added Kashyapi.

On Thursday, although the sky was filled with black clouds, the city hardly received any rainfall. The maximum temperature of the day was 28.9 degree Celsius while minimum temperature was 22.7 degree Celsius.

top news
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, schools in Assam to reopen from September 21
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, schools in Assam to reopen from September 21
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in Covid-19 fight
PM Modi speaks to Bhutan King, conveys New Delhi’s readiness to support Thimphu in Covid-19 fight
WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. 2nd lockdown in UK?
WHO says Covid-19 situation in Europe ‘very serious’. 2nd lockdown in UK?
Covid-19 +ve BJD MLA in home isolation raided by CBI over ponzi scam
Covid-19 +ve BJD MLA in home isolation raided by CBI over ponzi scam
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In