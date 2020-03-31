NCL Pune starts R&D on bulk drugs to develop self-sufficient, indigenous supply chain in India

pune

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:48 IST

Pune-based CSIR National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) is currently focusing on the chemical synthesis of at least half of the 53 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and bulk drugs in order to develop self-sufficiency in the drug supply chain in the country.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved on March 21 a special package for the promotion of bulk drugs parks to finance common infrastructural facilities and production-linked incentive schemes for the manufacture of key starting materials (KSMs), drug intermediates and APIs in the country, in response to the medical emergency situation which might arise due to Covid-19 lockdown for an extended period.

According to officials, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest by volume, but it is critically dependent on imports of raw materials or KSMs, in some cases to over 80 per cent extent, mainly from China. Drug security, self-sufficiency and continuous supply of essential medicines are the need of the hour for national security and healthy population. India has the largest number of FDA approved manufacturing sites outside of the US.

“The more than 27 or so bulk drugs covering different therapeutic classes such as anti-viral, retro-viral, antibiotics, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, cardiovascular, diabetes, cholesterol lowering, anti-cancer to simple pain killers like paracetamol, are synthesised from about 10-12 simpler building blocks or KSMs and drug intermediates. Self-sufficiency in drug supply chain for India means indigenous processes and platform technology to produce these important KSMs,” said NCL director Ashwini Kumar Nangia.

“For three-four drug intermediates and bulk chemicals, R&D projects are already ongoing and these will be fast-tracked. For remaining four-five molecules, the most efficient routes considering atom economy, novel catalysis, flow chemistry, process intensification, plant safety, cost of raw materials, reagents and solvents, and recycling of by-products, and energy management have been designed. These chemical processes will bring down the cost of production through continuous flow synthesis, process optimization and reaction engineering, an area in which CSIR-NCL has prior experience and expertise. CSIR-NCL scientists have reported a novel and economical chemical synthesis of cystic fibrosis drug Ivacaftor in 2018, which is one of the highest priced drugs for patients (US $300000 per year per patient). CSIR-NCL has recently demonstrated flow synthesis with minimal or no solvent use which will make significant economic benefit when translated for the identified molecules. Apart from cost economics, minimal chemicals, process safety, and environment friendly, the biggest advantage of multi-step continuous flow technology is that the production can be carried out on smaller scale in a distributed model at several locations, a factor which will be important in the medical emergency situation facing the country,” he added.

“We are hopeful that CSIR-NCL will be able to release the R&D reports to the government and chemicals and pharmaceutical industry bodies soon as each laboratory scale process is ready in the next few weeks and months to be taken up for manufacturing by Indian drug companies. The capability and infrastructure for further synthesis of final APIs from the intermediate KSMs largely exists in the country,” said Prof Nangia.