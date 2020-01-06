NCP hopes to regain lost ground in Pune, Ajit Pawar likely to be district guardian minister

pune

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 20:33 IST

With three of 10 members of legislative assembly (MLAs) from Pune district— Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse-Patil and Dattatray Bharne — sworn in as ministers, the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) district unit is energised. The NCP, now, hopes to regain its power in Pune, which was once its bastion, with the appointment of a guardian minister from the party and checkmate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise in the district at the same time.

According to local political observers, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is likely to be appointed as Pune’s guardian minister. The district guardian minister plays an important role in the finalisation of the district development plan and its implementation. Even before the allotment of the ministerial post, Ajit Pawar had started working for the district and recently conducted the canal committee meeting and also reviewed the water storage in the district. He also instructed the irrigation department to not cut water supply in Pune, considering the ample storage in the dams supplying to the city.

The guardian minister is a key position in each district as the minister is the chairperson of the district planning and development committee (DPDC), heads various district committees and is a board member of various government organisations. The guardian minister also heads the canal committee meeting that is responsible for managing water and reservoirs in the district.