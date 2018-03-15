Neo aircraft grounded: All flights from Pune take off as per schedule, no cancellations on Wednesday

All IndiGo and Go Air flights from the city took off as per schedule and no flights were cancelled on Wednesday, said Airport authorities.

Eight aircraft of IndiGo and three of GoAir were grounded on Monday after aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded 11 A320neo aircraft fitted with a certain series of Pratt & Whitney engines, however, the schedules of no flights were affected on Tuesday and Wednesday. The airport authorities said that no flights from Pune city have been affected by the DGCA’s order to ground some aircraft of IndiGo and GoAir after an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow returned to Ahmedabad within 40 minutes of being airborne due to a mid-air engine failure on Monday.

IndiGo, in a media release, said on Wednesday that it had adjusted the flight schedules and passengers were informed accordingly. GoAir said that it was making all possible arrangements to minimise the impact of the sudden change of plans. IndiGo and GoAir, in their nationwide statements, had stated that the affected passengers were being accommodated in other flights.

On Monday, the DGCA had ordered that 11 Airbus A320neo (new engine option) aircraft be grounded over safety issues. Though Pune did not face the brunt of the decision directly, chaos ensued after passengers travelling from Pune by IndiGo and GoAir flights panicked and the respective airlines had to face a sea of inquiry phone calls regarding flight status from irked passengers on Monday.

According to IndiGo’s website, flyers at airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Dehradun and Srinagar were affected by the cancellations.

Experts have blamed Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s sudden decision’ to ground the 11 Airbus narrow-body aircraft – eight of IndiGo and three of GoAir – for chaos at airports.