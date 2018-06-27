New deadline for regularising illegal constructions in PCMC

The deadline for applying for legalisation of unauthorised constructions in Pimpri- Chinchwad has been extended till February 19, 2019.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) officials said that considering the poor response to the initial June 19, 2018, deadline for legalising unauthorised constructions, the urban development department of the state government has decided to extend the deadline.

Nikam MD,executive engineer, PCMC, said,“We received only 56 applications in the different wards. Considering the poor response,the state government has extended the deadline.”

Nikam informed that the notification for the same was issued on June 26.

“Strict rules and regulations and minimum 20 per cent charges on the ready-reckoner rate are the main reason behind the poor response.With this, illegal constructions in red zones; beyond blue lines of the rivers; in buffer zones and on hill slopes were not to be regularised.”

The state government had issued a GR in 2017 stating that illegal constructions before December 31, 2015, should be regularised. PCMC has issued guidelines to regularise illegal constructions in residential, industrial and commercial areas.To regularise unauthorised constructions, owners have to submit details of unauthorised constructions.PCMC executive engineers will visit every construction and principally approve it, officials said.