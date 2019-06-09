Off court ace: Pune’s Tennis star secures 92 per cent

Malikaa Marathe, ranked number one in under-16 category in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings, got 92 per cent in SSC exams.

“She had a six-hour training schedule every day. She had to cope up with diet management, ice baths, physical and mental conditioning, along with her studies,” said Vaijayanti Marathe, mother of Malikaa.

According to Vaijayanti, her daughter had a severe eyesight issue and was partially blind for four years as a kid. It was the child’s resolve and dedication that helped succeed in sports and academics.

According to her mother, Malikaa, a student of Symbiosis School, took video lessons with her teachers and took textbooks while on tours. She played over a dozen international tournaments all over the world, including Jordan, Colombo, Mauritius and Dubai, winning a hat-trick of singles trophies.

She left taking part in tournaments barely a month ago to focus on studies, and shifted her concentration with her usual gusto.

“She will continue to work hard and break through on the International Pro Circuit in the next year or two. Currently, she is in Thailand playing ITF tournaments,” her mother said.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 17:08 IST