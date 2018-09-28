One rescued, two arrested in Pune for flesh trade

The city police arrested two in a raid conducted in Katraj on Thursday. The police rescued a Maharashtrian woman who was being held for prostitution. The raid was conducted on Thursday morning at Sai Samruddhi in Sukhsagar Nagar area of Katraj.

The two arrested have been identified as Mansi Jitendra Magiya, 23 a resident of Abhilasha society in Dattanagar, Katraj and Vishwaraj alias Krushna Sarjerao Vidhate, 28 a resident of the house in which they were found.

The woman has been sent to a rescue home near Mohammedwadi near Hadapsar. The police recovered Rs 2,500 in cash, three mobile phones along with various other things.

A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, 1956 along with Section 370, 370(a) and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Bibwewadi police station.

The raid was conducted by the Social Security Cell of Pune police, led by senior police inspector Manisha Zagde along with officials of Bibwewadi police station led by senior police inspector Ajit Lakde.

Pune police nabs wanted trafficker

A man wanted since the past five years in connection to organised flesh trade was arrested on Thursday. Identified as Kapil Srimantrao Patil alias Vijay Singh, 27 a anative of Bidar district in Karnataka was picked up from Shimpoli metro station in Borivali West. Singh has been named accused in multiple cases including section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and 370(a) (exploitation of a trafficked person) under the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3,4,5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Ac t, 1956. Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), (3)(4) of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, were also invoked in the case later. He is currently being held at Yerawada police station under Pune police commissioner’s jurisdiction. Singh is said to have smuggled women from foreign countries including Uzbekistan and Russia.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 16:50 IST