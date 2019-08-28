Parent beats college head over admission

pune

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 02:41 IST

Nitin Apte, chairman of college development committee of Deccan Education Society’s (DES) Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College, was beaten up in his cabin by the parent of a student on Tuesday afternoon over not giving admission to his son.

Apte, a part-time lawyer and a member of board of governors at the Deccan Education Society, claimed that the father of the student attacked him and Sukhdeo Ingle, teacher of Master of Laws (LLM) department.

He said the man barged into the principal’s office and intimidated principal Rohini Honap.

“Apparently, the father of the student who claimed to be an advocate himself was angry because his son didn’t get an admission in the college. He was trying for a transfer of admission to this college. He has been visiting the college for past few days,” said Apte.

“I am nowhere linked with the admission process and am unaware why did he attack me? He hit me with his hands and I have got hurt on my chest, head and face.

“He also threatened us. Even though his wife tried to pacify the situation, he yelled at her as well,” said Apte.

“Even if a student hasn’t got admission in a college, it is wrong to barge in and assault the administration staff or college officials. We are a private entity and it comes in our domain to not admit a student who’s ineligible,” he said.

Deccan police have registered a non-cognisable offence under Section 323 and 506 of IPC in this case. Senior inspector Deepak Lagad of Deccan Gymkhana police station said, “We have registered a non-cognisable offence in this regard. The man had gone to the college’s office seeking admission for his son. However, the college authorities informed him that there was no vacancy. He started hurling abuses at the college authorities and when Apte intervened, the irate man beat him up.”

