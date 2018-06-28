PCMC seizes 40.5kg plastic, 12 kg thermocol

On day 5 of the drive against plastic ban on Wednesday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) penalised

10 traders and recovered a fine of Rs50,000 from them. The civic body also seized

40.5kg plastic and 12 kg thermocol products.

The squad in Bhosari zone seized 5.5 kg banned products from three traders and imposed a fine of Rs15,000. In Kasarwadi area, the squad seized over 18 kg plastic products and collected Rs 20,000 fine from four traders. Similarly, in Nigdi Pradhikaran, Rahatani and Thergaon zones, Rs5,000 fine was recovered from three traders in each zone respectively.

Dilip Gawade, PCMC additional commissioner, said, “We have formed 32 squads to conduct plastic free campaign within PCMC limits. On day 5, we have collected around 40 kg plastic and Rs 50,000 fine from different parts of the city.” Gawade appealed to citizens to stop using plastic bags and other banned products. “If they cooperate, PCMC not need take any action,” he said.

The civic body has set up collection centres in all 8 zones.

“If any traders or citizens call our regional offices and say that they will be coming to deposit banned products, no action will be initiated against them,” Gawade said.

PCMC is also conducting an awareness drive simultaneously among the citizens. The civic officials have circulated a list mentioning items that are allowed and those that are banned. The statewide ban on the use of plastic products began on June 23 with civic staff consistently visiting commercial establishments to enforce the ban.