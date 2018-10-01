PILF: Intelligence key in fight against terror- experts

Intelligence gathering is critical in combating terrorism at stage one of any terror related conflict and the country’s needs to be always ready to different unconventional threats being posed by the surrounding enemies, said defence experts and intellectuals who had gathered during a discourse on Coping with Terrorism during the Pune International Literary Festival 2018.

The talks were attended by scholars comprising former Indian diplomat TCA Raghavan, Amit Lodha, Inspector General , Border Security Force (BSF), Major Surendra Poonia at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA). The session was moderated by prominent journalist Harinder Baweja.

IG Lodha in his address pointed out that there was a need to give due respect to the soldiers and other ranks of the parmilitary and other services who were protecting the frontiers of the nation. “ The Indian Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) are doing a commendable job in nabbing the anti national elements and saving the country from terrorists thus making our lives safe. Intelligence has emerged as one of key areas in our fight against terror , ” he said.

Former Indian diplomat TCA Raghavan said that there was a need to look at the issue of Kashmir from a completely different perspective and there is a need to handle the issue with sensitivity and maturity. “ The anti terrorism grid of Indian has become strong during the last one decade and has turned out to be an effective deterrent against terrorism ,” he said.

Applauding the surgical strike carried out by Narendra Modi led BJP government, Major Poonia said that the strike was carried out to protect the citizens of the country in national interest and the Congress political leaders were raising fake alarms over the issue. “ Such political pronouncements and parties when in government have betrayed the security establishment of the country ,” she said.

Journalist Harinder Baweja in her closing remarks spoke on the importance to isolate the ideology of terror.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 15:33 IST