Plastic ban in Pune day 4: Garbage bins overflow after residents dump banned plastic items in PCMC

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation has undertaken various initiatives to implement the plastic ban in the township. It conducted a plastic collection drive to ensure that minimal amount of banned plastic items make it to the landfills and gave a chance to the residents to dispose their unwanted and banned plastic and thermocol waste.

PCMC had also placed huge dustbins at 32 locations across the township after the state had issued the plastic ban notification in March. The dustbins were for residents to deposit their banned plastic items. However, the initiative seems to have failed as the garbage bins are now overflowing with plastic waste.

It has come to light that Pimple Gurav residents are dumping plastic bags and other banned items in garbage bins placed near Mayur Nagari. Shrikant Jogdan, chairman, human rights protection awareness, said,“Mayur Nagari chowk has become a dumping ground with the leftover waste spilling out the bins specially banned plastic items.We have approached the PCMC many times, but no action has been initiated yet. The place has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies.The situation has been getting worse after state has implemented plastic ban. It clearly shows how PCMC’s plastic collection drive has failed.”

Similar complaints have been lodged by residents across the township, expressing helplessness over the garbage left in the open. Narendra Jakate, a Pimple Gurav resident, said, “Mostly residents and hoteliers were responsible for such illegal dumping of plastic items. Most of them threw garbage at night and resulted in the bin overflowing. Half of the plastic waste is scattered on the road.”

Sanjay Manmode, health officer of Pimple Gurav, said,“Residents do throw their plastic waste in the bins at night. We have conducted plastic collection drives in April, but still people use plastic bags. If they do not submit it to the ward office, we can penalise them. As far as overflowing of garbage bins is concerned, our employees regularly remove garbage from every location early in morning. The spot is currently overflowing because of the plastic ban.”