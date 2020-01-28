PMC’s animal incinerator out of gas: Stench of a health hazard emanates from rotting carcasses

pune

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:01 IST

Vehicles filled with animal carcasses have been waiting at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) animal crematorium near Naidu Hospital to be unloaded over the past four days, leading to an unbearable stench emanating from the area. However, as the incinerator is out of gas according to the operator of the crematorium, the carcasses will continue to pose a health hazard to the people living and working in the area, till PMC takes some action.

“The incinerator has not been working since the past three days. We are waiting for a refill of the commercial gas which fuels the incinerator,” said Chandramani Chavan, the operator, who was working with a cloth covering his nose on Monday.

The deplorable condition of the animal crematorium came to light after a visit by one of the members of the Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti who had come to check the health of stray dogs at the Naidu dog pound on Saturday. When she reached the area, a foul smell greeted her and vehicles with rotting animal carcasses were parked, unattended. A site visit by the HT team on Monday confirmed that four-wheelers with remains of dead animals from slaughterhouses from across the city were waiting to be unloaded.

“Earlier, the incinerator was used only for cremation for large animals, but since January 1, 2020, we are getting fish remains from Ganesh peth, pig entrails and discarded parts of chicken from Yerawada, Shivaji Market and Aundh. This incinerator is fit for cremating only two medium-sized animals, but with the extra load coming in, it is difficult to run the incinerator for long hours. We have finished all 48 cylinders of the gas which runs the incinerator and have been waiting for a refill since the past three days. Until then, the remaining animal carcass will continue to be outside,” said Chavan.

He also added that although there are four people working on the site, three of them have fallen sick because of the continuous stench from the rotting carcasses.

Srinivas Kandul, head of electrical department, PMC, admitted that there has been an increase in the usage of the incinerator fuel due to extra load of disposing all kinds of carcasses and animal waste. “We have plans to shift to Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) from commercial fuel at the earliest to facilitate the extra burden on the incinerator. We will refill the gas cylinders immediately so that work doesn’t stop. The work is slow also because of the design of the fire jet spray, which is built for large animal carcasses, but now, since we are disposing all kinds and parts of animals, we will also have to install or change the design to include a lower fire jet spray. Usually, 48 cylinders last for two months, however, this time, due to extra load they finished early. We will also be building another large animal incinerator at Ambegaon which can take more load to handle the extra waste disposal.”

Dr Sushma Date, who went to visit the dog pound, has written a letter to the heads of the Solid Waste Management, Health Department and to the Pune Municipal Commissioner. The letter states, “The rotting flesh not only causes an unbearable stench in the surrounding area, it is also a health hazard for the staff and patients of Naidu Hospital as well as for the employees working at the incinerator and the Naidu dog pound. The staff at the dog pound are particularly affected as the animal remains are kept just outside the wall of the pound. It is difficult for them to work with the stench of rotting flesh all day. They also risk contracting some zoonotic disease.”

“We understand that the Swachh Survekshan inspection is going on right now in the city and sending the abattoir waste here may be a temporary arrangement to keep it out of sight of the inspection team, but it is still a health hazard to the people living and working in the area,” said Date.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, joint commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM), PMC, said, “What is the harm in sending waste and carcasses from slaughterhouses to the incinerator? Earlier, all this waste was sent to Phursungi, but since we stopped open dumping there, this was the best option for the civic body.”

“The animal incinerator should only be used for cremation of animal carcasses and not for slaughterhouse remains. The abattoir waste should be disposed of through appropriate bio-medical waste system,” adds Date.