e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PMC suspends 12 teachers for failing to participate in survey work

PMC suspends 12 teachers for failing to participate in survey work

pune Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday suspended 12 teachers who have not been participating in the field survey work currently undertaken by the health department in the city.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrwal on Tuesday issued the suspension order for these teachers who have been avoiding survey work. PMC is undertaking a massive survey in the city to identify suspected patients by going door-to-door. Health department, PMC clerical, non-medical staff and PMC school board’s teachers have been appointed for doing the survey work. Assistant medical health chief Vaishali Jadhav is leading the survey work.

It had been found that these teachers were not participating in the work and filing leaves repeatedly without giving any information. Despite issuing notices, these teachers were not filing satisfactory answers and hence, additional municipal commissioner suspended the 12 teachers on Tuesday.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Coronavirus updates: Delhi’s containment zones increase to 100
Coronavirus updates: Delhi’s containment zones increase to 100
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news