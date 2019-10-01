e-paper
PMC to be blamed for encroachments in Pune: MLA Medha Kulkarni

According to Kulkarni, the floods were caused due to the loss of riparian zones (interface between land and a river or stream) along the riverbeds coupled with illegal dumping of debris in canals

pune Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
At least 50 environmentalists and residents had gathered on Sunday at Baner-Pashan foothills to discuss hill cutting and construction work and how it is related to the recent floods which wreaked havoc in the city.
At least 50 environmentalists and residents had gathered on Sunday at Baner-Pashan foothills to discuss hill cutting and construction work and how it is related to the recent floods which wreaked havoc in the city.(HT/PHOTO)
         

Medha Kulkarni, member of the legislative Assembly, during a meeting of environmentalists and residents at the Baner-Pashan foothills on Sunday, said that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is to be blamed for the encroachments along the riverbeds and canals that caused flash floods in Pune.

At least 50 environmentalists and residents had gathered on Sunday to discuss hill cutting and construction work and the recent floods. Kulkarni was addressing the gathering.

“The encroachments in Pune is not the fault of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but that of the PMC. Once the rain stops, we will start clearing the encroachments along the riverbeds and canals on priority,” said Kulkarni.

According to Kulkarni, the floods were caused due to the loss of riparian zones (interface between land and a river or stream) along the riverbeds coupled with illegal dumping of debris in canals.

According to Pushkar Kulkarni, a resident of Baner and a member of save Baner hills said, “The residents had warned the civic authorities that incessant rains could cause landslides or a flood-like situation if the hills are manipulated by cutting trees and constructing roads.”

Since May 2019, 300 metre base of the Baner-Pashan hill has been cut from Venezia Society till Pride Platinum for a 18-metre wide road. The base of the hill has been brutally cut, excavated and encroached upon by the officials of Smart City and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), alleged the residents.

Deepak Shotre, of Vasundhara Abhiyaan, a group working to save the Baner hills said, “In this meeting, the residents want the PMC to not concretise the hills and clear all riverbeds and canals of encroachments. We want the civic authorities to fulfil this demand before October 8. All those responsible for encroachments should be tried in court.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:35 IST

