PMPML authorities at crossroads over who’s in charge in Gunde’s absence

With the absence of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) chief managing director (CMD) Nayana Gunde, the authorities are unclear as to who would lead the PMPML. Gunde has currently gone to Mussoorie for the Indian Administrative Services training, and there is an ambiguity over two names who could lead the PMPML in her absence.

PMPML director Siddharth Shirole, said, “As the CMD Nayana Gunde, will be busy for almost a month for her administrative training at Mussoorie, additional charge of the PMPML will be handed over soon to a deserving candidate.”

He further added, “Although the final decision is yet to be taken, we have shortlisted two names. Shravan Hardikar, the current Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner, and Rajendra Jagtap, the chief executive officer of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, are the top contenders for the job according to our list.”

The final decision will be announced soon, added Shirole.

The 2016 batch IAS officer Nayana Gunde took charge as the CMD of PMPML after Tukaram Mundhe was posted to Nashik as the municipal commissioner. PMPML is the public transport service provider for the city of Pune and Pune Metropolitan region, which includes the areas surrounding Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.