Pune centenarian Gahubai Nivangune is a kid at heart

Gahubai Bhikoba Nivangune, who claims to be more than 100 years old, is as fit as she was half a century ago. And not using a walking stick or spectacles just adds to her fighting fit personality.

Born in Golkhad village in Mulshi taluka, Gahubai, who lost her mother at a very young age, was brought up by her father. She was married to Bhikoba Nivangune at a very young age and she does not recall her age when she was married. A mother of eight, three of her children passed away at a young age. With three of her children alive now, Gahubai is grandmother to 13 and great-grandmother to 18.

Gahubai Nivangune plays ‘fugadi’ with her grand niece. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

After losing her husband in 1960, she raised her five children alone. “My father and brothers stood by me and villagers would help me in taking care of our farm,” she said. Proud of having brought up her children single-handedly despite being uneducated, Gahubai wants her grandchildren to study and underlines the need for girls’ education.

“My grandmother is very curious,” said, Bhagyashree Nivangune, an IT professional, “though she is not educated and cannot count numbers, she wants to know all about computers and books. She spends a lot of time looking at illustrations in books.”

“My father did not think it important for me to study, and after marriage, it was impossible as there was so much to do like work in the farms, till land, look after the house and children,” said Gahubai.

She still goes to the farm as it is a habit. “I don’t like coming to Pune, but visit the city thrice a week only to see my grandchildren and return to my village by night,” she said.

Though she detests cars and prefers walking, she said, “Nowadays using vehicles for commuting help a lot and my legs get tired of walking.”

Gahubai, who has never been to a doctor, said, “If you eat fresh vegetables, drink milk, eat curd, and walk regularly, you will not have physical ailment. Whenever I am sick, I take home remedy or Ayurveda to get well.”

Gahubai achieved the feat of climbing Raigad fort at the age of 90 and was felicitated with the Jijamata award.

Her heart yearns to see sea. “I want to be at least close to a sea for once. Then I can rest my old bones,” she said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 14:42 IST