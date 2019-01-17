Pune International Film Festival 2019: Prabhavalkar wishes to bag a black humour film

“I am an accidental actor. Though I was keen on research in genetics, my passion for acting helped it turn into my profession,” said actor Dilip Prabhavalkar at the PIFF forum. Prabhavalkar shared the influences and inspirations that led him to bag some of the memorable characters in films. He was honoured with the PIFF distinguished award at the 17th Pune International Film Festival ( PIFF) 2019.

The actor spoke about his early years of acting in events at the housing society during Ganpati festival. It is during these events that he realised that the audience loved his acting skills.

“I was inspired by P L Deshpande a lot, his versatility and humour. I was impressed with his performance of ‘Batatayachi chawl’ so much so that when I was young, I chose one of the portion of this famous performance to enact. I even went to an optician to buy glasses that were similar to P L and even bought a muffler to look like him,” he recalls. Prabhavalkar is known for his stage performance of Hasva Phasvi where he enacts various characters.

“I was always a fan of humour in any kind especially farce and slapstick and have watched all of Charles Chaplin films. I have this urge to express myself which led me to try my hand in writing besides acting,” said Prabhavalkar, who is a self-confessed introvert. He has authored 28 books and has also won a Sahitya Akademi Award for his children’s book Bokya Saathbande.

Prabhavalkar reveals that he is waiting to act in a black humour film. “ That is one genre which I haven’t really seen in Marathi yet, though playwright Satish Alekar has done tremendous job on stage with Mahanirvaan. am yet to be offered one. Perhaps when Jabbar Patel decides to direct one, I hope to get a role,” he said.

He loves tongue in cheek humour than loud humour and feels that there is ample scope for modern farce to make a comeback. He fondly remembered writer Baban Prabhu and director actor Atmaram Bhende who introduced modern farce to theatre in 1950s.

He also spoke of his role as Gandhi in Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munnabhai. “I had gone to audition for one of the cranky old men characters who were living in the ‘second innings’ house in the film but Hirani asked me to audition for the role of Gandhi. I did my bit for the audition and got a call some days later stating that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra liked my ‘child- like smile’ and offered me the role. It was the first time that I was playing the character of Gandhi. It would take 2 and half hours every day for make up which included false ears and nose too. It was challenging and one of my most important role but I had read one of best books on Gandhi ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s life and times’ (The Life of Mahatma Gandhi) by Louis Fischer, an American journalist that helped me prepare for the role,” he said.

Prabhavalkar also added that Gandhi was not a powerful orator but he was sincere and honest and had power to create faith among others.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 17:06 IST