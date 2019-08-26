Pune Municipal Corporation suspects vendors of vandalising concrete benches on JM road

pune

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:38 IST

The vested interest of some vendors as suspected by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has led to vandalism of two concrete benches on JM road near Sambhaji park garden. The incident took place on Friday evening.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief of road department, PMC, said, “I visited the site of vandalism on Sunday morning and after interacting with some of the locals nearby, we suspect that this act was a result of some vested interest. While we have informed the police department about our suspicion, it is only after the police inquiry that we can arrive at a factual conclusion.”

“PMC has lodged a complaint regarding the same under the Destruction to Public Property Act stating that some unknown individuals have vandalised two concrete benches on JM road,” said Pawaskar.

Replicating the smart city model of the redesign and beautification of roads, the civic body undertook the redevelopment of the footpaths of the JM road. According to PMC officials, the broken concrete benches were constructed one-and-a-half-year-ago.

Pawaskar added, “I am personally disturbed by the turn of events on JM road. While the civic body is working tirelessly to provide facilities to the people of this city, on the other hand, we arrive at such incidents of vandalism. People must realise that these facilities are for their good and must consciously refrain from indulging in any sort of such activities leading to the destruction of public property.”

With the help of the CCTV’s installed in the vicinity, I am sure that the police department will find the culprit of this irresponsible act, he added.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 16:37 IST