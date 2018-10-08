Pune police arrest prominent businessman for posing as fake ‘government officer’, cheating five star hotel

The Pune police have arrested a prominent businessman from Mumbai for posing as the additional chief secretary of Maharashtra chief minister’s office and cheating a five star hotel to the tune of ₹95,900.

Besides the accused businessman, identified as Aditya Ashok Jogani ( 39), a resident of Napean Sea road in Mumbai, five others have also been booked under Indian penal code (IPC) 420 ( cheating ),170 ( personating as a public servant and section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), at the Koregaon Park police station.

Jogani was produced before the Pune court which remanded him in police custody till October 10. The FIR was lodged by the commercial director of the hotel, identified as Sachin Didolkar.

According to the complaint, Jogani availed VIP service from the hotel for himself and five others and did not pay the bill of ₹95,500 and instead told Didolkar that his name was Pravin Pardeshi, additional chief secretary to the office of CM of Maharashtra.

V S Chavan, assistant sub inspector said, “The accused contacted the hotel via email for the booking, impersonated as an officer of the rank of additional chief secretary and cheated the hotel. There are also other cheating related offences on Jogani.”

