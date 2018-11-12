Pune police cut down passport verification time to 8 days

Police verification while applying for passport has always been considered as one of the major reasons in the delay in issuance of passports. However, with its consistent efforts to cut short the time taken for police verification, the Pune police department has finally managed to complete the process of verification in only eight days.

As far as the pace at which police verification is carried out during issuance of passports, Nagpur police department stands first in the state which is then followed by Pune police.

Expressing his gratitude to the entire team of Pune police, Ashok Morale, deputy commissioner of police, said, “Consistent efforts of modernising the process of verification has helped us in completing the police verification for passport application in eight days. It is the result of the team work done by the Pune police department.”

Morale, said, “While earlier it took 36 days for police verification, we had managed to bring it down to 22 days in September, however, the current time taken for verification is only eight days.”

Due to modernisation in the police verification process through tab system, the entire process now requires less time. However, it is our commitment to further reduce the time taken for verification, added Morale.

Tab system is a process of police verification where police officials use handheld electronic tablets for verification of the address of the passport applicant.

The tablet will use an application, mPassport Police, developed by the ministry of external affairs.

While appreciating the efforts under taken by Pune police department, Anant Takwale, regional passport officer of Pune, said, “It is an achievement for the Pune police department as expedited process police verification for passports was the need of an hour and we extend our complete support to the department.”

Meanwhile, the number of tatkal passports applications has fallen considerably.

Takawale cited the improved process of applying for passports in the normal category as one of the reasons behind the development. He said, “Currently, people get an appointment under the normal quota the very next day. Considering this, people have started opting for passports under normal quota rather than paying extra money in the tatkal quota.”

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 15:24 IST