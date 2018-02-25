Pune’s Clover Highlands Co-op Housing Society builder cites first general body minutes, held in 2008, in his defence

The minutes of the first general body meeting of the Clover Highlands Co-op Housing Society signed by the residents’ representatives PS Kalavar and Ashok Kapur and by Clover Developers Private Limited director Raj Bhansali and his partner Dhiren Nandu is among the documents with the Clover Developers in defence of their plans at the society.

Under point 11(a) and 11(b) of the minutes, the parties had agreed that “an extra water tank” constructed by the builder and the Shannon Club Community Hall (badminton /squash court) would remain with the Builder although it can be used by the society.

Under point 11(b) of the minutes, the parties agreed that “On completion of the entire project (for which no date can be set as of today since it will depend upon approval of the Draft Plan by the municipal corporation), and on securing Conveyance, the Title of the Property will be transferred to the Society.”

Presenting these and other documents during an interview with this newspaper on February 24, Bhansali said, “I am not trespassing on the Society premises, but am very much the owner of the land that belongs in the amenity space.”

When asked about the minutes of the first general body meeting presented by Bhansali to HT, the chairman of Clover Highlands Co-op Hsg Society, Rear Admiral (retd) MP Taneja said, “The minutes of the first general body meeting dated August 9, 2008, had provisional ad hoc committee in chair,” and that the minutes were signed by the provisional president of the Society.

Bhansali said that the Clover Highlands project is an ongoing one since 1999 and two buildings are yet to be built. He said he has the right to change the plan until he can sell all the flats.

When asked about the failure to hand over the Conveyance Deed to the housing society, he said, “Clover Highlands is a continuous scheme and is still not complete. Conveyance Deed will be handed over to the Society only when I have completed my potential area for sale. We already had this discussed and passed in the first general body meeting of the Clover Highlands Co-operative housing society Ltd held on August 9, 2008.”

Bhansali said that once he got the approval and sanction for the two towers from the PMC, he proposed to Clover Highlands to have only one society of all structures including the new buildings but excluding Clover Metropole.

When this proposal was rejected by Clover Highlands, he sent another proposal suggesting two separate housing societies. Elaborating on this proposal, he said that he had agreed to give them Conveyance Deed for one lot of buildings and row houses within 30 days, besides 10 per cent open space and 36,000 sq ft area of the amenity plot with recreational facilities for common use of both societies.

“I also offered them to build a new additional gate and separate existence for the Clover Metropole building. But despite all these points that I proposed, the society members have gone ahead and tried to malign my reputation. I want to have an amicable relationship and discussion with the society members,” he said.