Pune university’s department of library and information science to be focal centre of International Centre of Publication Ethics

An International Centre for Publication Ethics at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus which is to be established by the end of April will be set up at the department of library and information science.Shubhada Nagarkar, assistant professor, department of library and information science, said, “The Centre of Publication Ethics will be set up in the department of library science. Hence, the department has a very important role to play.” The centre will be driven by the department.

It will be our responsibility to maintain the standard of the centre and we will leave no stone unturned, added professor Nagarkar.

“Maintaining the data of numerous journals and verifying it will be our key responsibilities. In SPPU, we already have two documents in place viz ‘Research Guidelines and Anti-Plagiarism Guidelines’, which will be instrumental in maintaining the quality of the centre,” added Nagarkar.

An ‘International Centre for Publication Ethics’ will be established in the SPPU campus to guard against the growing business of predatory/dubious journals that has plagued Indian academia.

Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor of SPPU, said, “The International Centre for Publications Ethics would be formed by the end of April. We are proud that SPPU has the privilege to start such a centre.”

“A special funding has been provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for this particular centre. Also, the Union minister of ministry of human resource development (MHRD) Prakash Javadekar has been very forthcoming regarding this initiative and has assured all possible help in this direction,” Karmalkar added.

The department of library and information science will play a key role in this centre and the benefits of this will be extended to an international platform as well, added VC Karmalkar.

The need for such a centre has emerged after the proliferation of dubious journals in the country.

A requirement that scholars get at least two research papers published in a UGC-approved journal before submitting their doctoral theses, coupled with pressure on university teachers to get their research published regularly in academic periodicals, has produced an unexpected side-effect: It has led to a proliferation of dubious journals.