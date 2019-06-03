Pune witnesses 17 hottest days in April-May

According to the data released by the India meteorological department (IMD), in 2019, Pune witnessed 17 hottest days in April-May, when the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark.

In April 2019, Pune recorded 12 hottest days, when city was mostly in the grip of heat wave. In May 2019,city experienced five hottest days.

On April 28, city recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius which was the third highest recorded temperature in April for the city in the last 122 years. The highest recorded temperature in April was 43.3 degrees Celsius on April 30,1897, according to the IMD.

In May 2019, city experienced eight days, wherein, the daily maximum temperature was more than 39 degrees Celsius.

However, during the same period in 2018, city witnessed only six hottest days - one in April and five in May.

The hottest days significantly increased due to weak and fluctuation of upper air circulation or trough, according to IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, said, “The time to time presence of anti-cyclones in upper cyclones in central Maharashtra and adjoining parts of the area did not allow the heat load to escape in the upper atmosphere. Hence, the entire heat load was confined to the troposphere level, which resulted in the rise of the temperature significantly. Hence, a strong heatwave pattern was developed over the region.

Kashyapi added, “This time the upper air circulation or trough were not strong and rainfall system were fluctuating, this led to less moisture incarnation from the Arabian sea, which resulted in less rainfall.”

According to Kashyapi, skies were mostly clear and cloud-free, which resulted in maximum solar insulation to penetrate in the atmosphere which strikes on the surface of the earth. This resulted in the daily temperature to rise and lowered the rainfall percentage, he added.

Kashyapi further added that,simultaneously due to poor pre-monsoon rain black cotton soils were dried up which resulted in maximum absorption of solar radiations.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 14:31 IST