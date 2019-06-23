Rains likely in Pune from today; advisory issued to not sow seeds

On Saturday, the southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), bringing news of its arrival to the city on Sunday.

“There is a partial increase of monsoon current in Maharashtra, although the current progress is a little slow, but it should reach the city by June 23,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

Meanwhile, the state government predicted a week-long dry spell from June 26 onwards and advised farmers to refrain from sowing seeds under inadequate soil moisture.

Rainfall activity in the Konkan, including Mumbai, Marathwada and south central Maharashtra, is expected to increase within the next two or three days, said the weather bureau.

The onset of monsoon has been delayed this year and Maharashtra is currently facing a 71% rainfall deficiency and depleted water stock.

Kashyapi also added that the condition over Maharashtra is very favourable and within 48 hours, there will be rain in the state, progressing from the northern part via Ratnagiri, Sangli, Solapur and over Vidharbha, central Maharashtra and Marathwada

The IMD held a meeting with the state department of agriculture and together they agreed that this rain will not be very good for sowing. “Since we did not have good pre-monsoon shower, this is the first spell, and though it is active, it is not vigorous, hence we have suggested that the farmers should take sowing decisions based on weather conditions. This rain will not be enough for sowing as it will only make the soil wet, but there will not be enough moisture in the soil,” said Kashyapi.

Between June 1 to June 19, Maharashtra has received 31.1mm of rain. Normal rainfall for this period is at 106.9mm.

“The possibility and intensity of thundershowers will remain low in Vidarbha (especially in the eastern parts). Another dry spell will occur in Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai and Konkan belt) from June 26 and it will continue at least for a week,” the advisory said.

Pune will be pleasant with 23 degrees Celsius as its minimum temperature and 31 degrees Celsius as the maximum on June 23, 24, 25and will hover around 24 degrees Celsius minimum and 33 degrees Celsius maximum from June 26 to 28.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 00:57 IST