Research should be encouraged, govt to help with funds: Kasturirangan

To encourage research in various educational fields, Rs20 crore will be given to various colleges by the government, said K Kasturirangan, chairman, committee of national education policy, during a seminar on proposed national education policy held in the city on Saturday.

He stressed upon research being an important category in higher education institutions.

He said, “More work needs to be done in the research field. Research should be promoted at a young age.”

“It will take time for autonomous universities and colleges to develop into research universities. Research will help the country induct skill-based education and help in creating more employment opportunities,” added Kasturirangan.

Kasturirangan further added, “School education should no longer be just rote learning, one must encourage bringing in different methods of testing and evaluation in this field.”

Kasturirangan also emphasised on establishing a skill-based education system at the secondary level.

“The current undergraduate level of education provided in our education system should be restructured as it does not provide the students with the necessary skill set to innovate ideas and convert them into job opportunities,” said Kasturirangan.

Thus, we recommended that there should be a strong liberal education introduced at the undergraduate level and instead of three years, it should be taught over a period of four years with its segmentation, he explained.

Vijay Bhatkar, chancellor Nalanda university, chaired a panel discussion during the event.

