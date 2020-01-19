e-paper
Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Rs 3 lakh snatched in two on-the-road robberies at Shivajinagar

Rs 3 lakh snatched in two on-the-road robberies at Shivajinagar

pune Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:34 IST
The Pune police, on Friday, registered two cases of robbery in Shivajinagar.

In the first case, a 43-year-old man who was walking along Shirole road was forcibly pulled into an autorickshaw by three unidentified persons and was robbed of Rs 2.80 lakh. The incident took place at 7 pm on Friday, said police.

The victim who registered a complaint at Deccan police station stated that he was speaking on the phone when the incident took place

According to the complainant, the trio took away his wristwatch, shades, mobile phone and Rs 2.80 lakh cash which he was carrying.

VL Zanjurne, police sub-inspector, Deccan police station and the investigative officer in the case said that the persons who pulled the victim into the rickshaw, were between the age group of 25-30 and spoke in Marathi .

In another case, jeweler Mithusingh Rajpurohit, who was riding a two-wheeler was robbed of his vehicle and gold jewellery kept in the vehicle by to motorcycle-borne youths in Shivajinagar.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday at 9.30 pm near Shivajinagar police lines. The total theft has been estimated to be worth Rs 1.06 lakh.

No arrests have been made so far. The officials are looking into the CCTV footage of nearby commercial establishments for further leads in the case, said police.

