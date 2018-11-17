Sabarimala row: Ayyappa followers chant mantras outside Trupti Desai’s Pune home

Pune The Ayyappa Karma Samiti in the city, held a ‘Namajapa Yatra’ infront of Trupti Desai’s home here on Friday. Desai, leader of the Pune-based Bhumata Ranragini Brigade, was in Kochi at the time.

Chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity at the temple in Sabarimala, men and women across age groups joined the protest near Balaji petrol pump, Dhankawadi.

Nandkumar Nayar, president, Ayyappa Karma Samiti, said, “We are gathered here to protest against move taken by Trupti Desai. It is wrong to use gender discrimination in terms of the Sabarimala temple, because there are many temples in Kerala where men are also not allowed during certain periods.”

Babu Nambiyar, another member of the Samiti, said, “Kerala state government has submitted a review petition and the hearing is scheduled for January 22. The matter is subjudice. Hence, Desai should not take any such decision which is against of law.”

