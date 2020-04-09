Sale of veggies only for four hours in PMC as restrictions come into place

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:02 IST

The Pune municipal commissioner has brought in restrictions on the sale of vegetables in the city and residents will be able to buy vegetables from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm from authorised vegetable sellers by maintaining social distance.

“With people rushing to vegetables markets and stalls, the idea behind the lock down is being defeated,” said municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. He instructed the police to take action against all illegal hawkers and asked each vegetable vendor to keep at least 10 feet distance at each stall. Only one customer can purchase vegetables at one time and only five people are allowed near the market.

PMC said in its order that the administration is of the view that Covid -19 cases are likely to increase in the city in the coming days, hence, it is necessary to take more precautions.