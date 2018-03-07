Senior police inspector drives over legs of two warkaris in Karvenagar, Pune

A police inspector has been booked on charges of rash and negligent driving, after he drove over the legs of two warkaris (pilgrims) who were sleeping in Sankalp co-operative housing society’s parking space in Hingane, Karvenagar, on Monday night.

The suspect has been identified as police inspector (PI) Chandrakant Bidre, while the injured have been identified as Kuber Saudagar Waghmare ( 68), and Tukaram Raju Pawar ( 74), both residents of Karde Halli, Solapur. An FIR against Bidre was lodged with the Alankar police station by police naik Saurabh Pandurang Katke.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital where they are being treated for their leg injuries. According to the police, Bidre is posted as senior police inspector at Shahupuri police station in Satara.

Bidre, who is a resident of Sankalp society, came home in his car around 10 am and while parking drove over the two sleeping warkaris. After parking his Swift, no MH 46 Z 4678 , Bidre allegedly went to his flat, while the two warkaris were shouting for help. Hearing their cries, nearby residents rushed to their rescue, police said.

Police inspector Rekha Salunke said, “People said that they were shooed away by Bidre. We have registered a case and investigations are on.” A video of a mob assaulting Bidre has gone viral.