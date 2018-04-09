Seventeen-year-old drowns in Pune swimming pool

Prafulla Bhimrao Wankhede (17), a resident of Dattawadi, drowned while swimming in a pool at Taljai hills on Sunday evening. He had gone along with his friend to swim in a pool at Taljai. The incident took place at around 5pm on Sunday.

According to the police, Prafulla entered the deep waters inside the pool and started drowning. The life guards were not present on the spot at the time of the incident. He called for help and was carried out of the pool by other swimmers present inside the pool. He was rushed to the hospital but was proclaimed dead on arrival.

According to the police, a case of accidental death has been registered and a probe has been ordered into the negligence of the life guards. After the completion of the investigation, appropriate action will be taken, said police.