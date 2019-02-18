Soon, saliva to test antibodies against HIV in individuals

The National Aids Research Institute (Nari) which will soon be renamed to reflect its new research focus, has two critical projects in its pipeline. The projects that Nari has initiated presently are promising to be a breakthrough, said Dr Samiran Panda, the director of the institute.

He said, “For the first time ever, we will be screening not blood, but saliva to test antibodies against HIV in individuals. This study was undertaken by us even before the World Aids Day’s theme was announced which was ‘know your status.’ Along with this study, there is another revolutionary project we have started, which is known as ‘HIV self-test’. We want to promote education and awareness among the people so that they can come forward and know their status before engaging in any kind of behaviour and seek early treatment to ward off the infection and its spread.”

About the saliva screening test, Dr Panda, said, “Even though it is known that HIV is not spread through saliva, it is important to know whether that person has the antibodies developed against the infection. This will further benefit the person in strengthening the diagnosis of the virus. Through this test, it will indicate whether the person has HIV infection.”

He said that the test will not detect the virus, but the antibodies, which are HIV-specific. “Once confirmed, we can further conduct the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) and rapid antibody screening test to determine the status of the patient, whether he is positive or no, so that he can be put on early Antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment intervention,” he explained.

About the HIV self-test, Dr Panda said, Nari was reaching out to a population which has not been touched yet. “The unreached group will be encouraged to take up the test voluntarily and know the diagnosis. This will further help them know their status, thus, curbing the spread of the virus if any. The projects are underway and the thumb results will be announced in the next four months.”

Stating that Nari was mainly concentrating on preventive interventional methods than on a vaccine, he said, “Vaccine still remains an integral and the most important part of the HIV programme.”

Meanwhile, the institute, which celebrated its foundation day last year in October, has made significant contributions towards HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)/Acquired Immuno-deficiency Syndrome (Aids) prevention where many research studies were undertaken by the institute. Established in 1992, Nari began its collaborative work along with the National Aids Control programme (NACP), which was also launched in the same year.

