Special student passport seva launched at Pune’s SP college

“Every student must own a passport,” said Dynaeshwar Mulay, Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA) division in the Ministry of External affairs as well as secretary, consular; passport and visa department. A special student seva was launched at SP college which allows students to apply for passports in campus.

This Seva called Mati, Pankh and Aakash by Navbharat Nirmiti was launched by Mulay. Present for the same were Nitin Karmlakar, Yogesh Gogawale, Shikshan Prasak Mandali’s chairman Advocate S K Jain, Principal Dilip Seth, Corporator Deepak Pote and others.

With this initiative, students can now get their passport done within campus premises with the following documents(address proof, UID or Pan card and student identification card)and receive their passports within a fortnight.

Mulay said, “Only 8 crore citizens hold a passport and every year the office issues 1 crore ,10 lakh passports. Every day we handle 60 passports but this is not enough. By getting your passport as a student, there are many avenues open to you abroad,”

This initiative will be launched in all the colleges across the city. “The goal is to reach out to 10 thousand students through this initiative,” said Yogesh Gogawale.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 16:11 IST