Sports event kicks out Pune’s iconic classical music fest Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahostav out of its decade-old venue at Ramanbaug

For the past three decades, the Deccan education society’s New English school Ramanbaug, Shaniwar peth, has been the venue for the prestigious Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahostav.

On Monday, the Arya Sangeet Prasarak mandal, the organisers, revealed that this year, the 66th edition of the Sawai Gandharva will not be held at Ramanbaug as there is a sports event on the school ground clashing with the event during the same period.

“The Deccan education society has informed us through a written communication that the place will be unavailable for the Sawai Gandharva. In this scenario, there is a crisis with the venue for this year’s festival,” said Shrinivas Joshi, executive president, Arya Sangeet Prasarak mandal.

The late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi started the festival in 1952, in the memory of his Guru, Sawai Gandharva. Pt. Joshit made sustained efforts to make sure that music in this festival was not bound by one particular gharana, but becomes a platform for best performers and artistes of various genres from across the country. He kept prices of tickets minimal.

Now, barely two months prior to the event, the unavailability of a venue has posed a problem for organisers, with all options being explored at the moment, but nothing having been decided.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 14:33 IST