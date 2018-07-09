Sunshree Emerald takes a deep breath, then plants change in the ground

Members of Sunshree Emerald society on NIBM road were all set to relax on Sunday morning with an interesting session on meditation, which was followed by a tree plantation drive. These programmes were organised as part of celebrate Hindustan Times, Pune’s first anniversary celebrations.

The event, jointly organised by Hindustan Times and Heartfulness Institute, witnessed 30 saplings of indigenous species planted around the society.

Society members then gathered at their clubhouse, and the session began with the members relaxing with techniques taught by the volunteers from the Heartfulness Institute, amidst the morning calls of peacocks in the nearby NIBM reserved forest area.

“I had a very hectic week and had just returned back from a trip, so attending such a mediation event was very nice. It was different. I got some time for myself, closing my eyes and feeling relaxed,” said Pramila Menon, one of the participants and a resident of Sunshree Emerald society.

Another resident Sunanda Garabadu said, “The session was very good. We felt very calm and focused. They told us whatever we do, do it from your heart. Focus on your heart and look for a light from within you to help overcome all your problems.”

Children also joined in the meditation and tree plantation drive.

Go green with HT

