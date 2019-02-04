Teltumbde case: Pune police to take opinion of law and judiciary department

After a major embarrassment to the Pune police as a city court termed the arrest of Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde as ‘illegal’ the Pune police plan to tread cautiously.

Shivaji Bodhke, joint commissioner (law and order) said, “The opinion of law and judiciary department of the state government will be taken on Monday before proceeding ahead in the case.”

The Pune police with the help of Mumbai police arrested the activist at Mumbai’s domestic airport in the early hours of Saturday. Judge K D Vadane termed his arrest as illegal because the Supreme Court had already granted him relief from his arrest till February 11.

After his release Teltumbde slammed the police officials and said that they were fabricating evidence against him. He alleged that the police officials had maligned his image by falsely connecting him with the Communist Party India (Maoist). He claimed that he has an international stature.

Teltumbde’s counsel Rohan Nahar said the Goa-based scholar, who left for Mumbai after his release, would move a contempt plea against the Pune police in the Supreme Court. Nahar also said that they will approach the High Court to seek relief in the case.

The Pune police had charged Teltumbde in connection with Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case and said that he along with other arrested human rights activists were involved in assassination plot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 16:55 IST