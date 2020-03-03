Woman slashes husbands neck, surrenders to police

pune

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:46 IST

On Tuesday morning, a nurse surrendered to Pune police after slashing the throat of her drunk husband while he was asleep.

The victim has been identified as Mahantesh Ishwar Birajdar, 26, a resident of Birajdar Vasti in Sankh village, Sangli while the woman has been identified as Anuradha Pundalik Kare, 25, a resident of Narayan Niwas in Narhe.

According to the police, the incident took place at 4.30 am. The woman surrendered at the Narhe police outpost at 7.30 am.

“Kare initially tried to hang herself between 4.30 and 7.30 am. She informed us that she hung a dupatta from the fan but upon consulting her father over call, she listened to his advice of not doing so and instead going to the police. She informed the police at Narhe chowky that they would find the body in the bed, which they did,” said Nandkishore Shelke, senior police inspector, Sinhagad police station.

While Birajdar was out of work, Kare was a staff nurse at Navale hospital and told the police that she had decided one month ago to kill him and commit suicide as well.

“She had bought the chopper she used to kill him from Sarasbaug in January. She did so because she was angry with him for forcing her to take abortion pills in December, 2019. She suspected that he had a second marriage. On that day, he came home drunk at 1am and while they were fighting, where he allegedly said that he had re-married without her knowledge,” said an officer close to the investigation.

The couple had been together since 2016 but had a strained history. Their relationship, early on, had met with opposition from their families due to difference in caste.

On June 6, 2019, the woman had lodged a complaint of sexual assault against Birajdar for having intercourse with her under false pretext of marriage, but later refusing to marry her. After a case was registered, Birajdar agreed to marry her and on August 5, 2019, the two got married in Alandi.

“When he came here from the village to marry her, we arrested him. She had helped him get bail after almost three weeks in jail. There was bad blood between them because of the case. After their wedding, she said she had gotten pregnant in December 2019 and he had forced her to take abortion pills,” said Pomaji Rathod, assistant commissioner of police, Sinhagad division of Pune police who visited the spot.

The police have seized the blade she used to commit the crime and arrested her under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code. Based on her confession and police visit, a complaint in the matter was lodged by a police official.