Workshop on Class 11 admissions begins in Pune

Counselling workshop for students taking the Class 11 admissions through centralised online process (CAP) and their parents were conducted in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday. Experts from the centralised admission process committee briefed about Part 1 and Part 2 form filling to students and answered their queries.

“Expert professors will provide all details about form filling in these workshops so that students do not make any mistake as the latter face technical issues in the online process. Admissions are given for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Streams through CAP,” said Minakshi Raut, assistant director of education and incharge of CAP process.

Student will have to take the admission booklet which comes with user-id and password to be used throughout the procedure till completion. Part 1 form will go live within 2 to 3 days with basic information about the candidate. Part 2 form will go live after two days of SSC Board results are declared. Students need to fill the stream details and list of preferred colleges, a CAP official said.

Prof Sudhir Bhosale from MES Abasaheb Garware College who took the workshop said, “User-id and password student is need to login to Pune.11admission.net through which they can start the admission process. For SSC Board students, they have to give their seat number as all the details are already fed in the online Part 1 form, other students need to fill their personal details. This year two categories have increased – socially and educationally backward class and economically weaker section (EWS) and students need to submit supportive documents. The sports quota reservation has been increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, but only national and international players can get the reservation with certificate validated with district sports officer. Priority will be given to medal winners before participated players.”

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:44 IST