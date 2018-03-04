Assailants stab three in attacks on Holi in Chandigarh

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by three men following an altercation with a neighbour in Behlana village on Friday. The victim, Manoj Kanti, told the police that he lived in a rented accommodation in Behlana, and his cousin lived right opposite to his house.

Kanti said around 6:15pm, his neighbour Sunita started hurling abuses following a minor argument over his cousin’s six-year-old playing outside their house.

Soon, three men visiting Sunita, identified as Surjit, Govinda and Shammi, barged into his house and threatened to kill him. Govinda then proceeded to stab him in the chest, Kanti alleged.

Hearing the commotion, Kanti’s father and some neighbours rushed to his aide, and the trio attacked them too.

As more neighbours started to gather, the accused tried to flee. But Surjit, resident of Hallomajra, was caught by the neighbours and handed over to the police. Later, the police managed to arrest Govinda, resident of Dhanas Colony.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code in a case registered at the Sector-31 police station.

In-laws attack man in Sector 52

Several members of a woman’s family allegedly stabbed and assaulted her husband in Sector 52 on Friday.

In his complaint, the victim, Rinku, 28, submitted that he married Jyoti against her family’s will in 2014, that had left them disgruntled.

Rinku alleged that around 7pm on Friday, some of his in-laws started hurling stones at their house. Jyoti informed the police control room, and he stepped out to visit the police post to lodge a complaint.

On the way, six of his in-laws’ family, Rajpal, Manu, Vicky, Rameshwari, Manju and Vinod, and some unidentified people, assaulted him and stabbed him with a knife, before fleeing.

The police later arrested Rameshwari, Manju and Vinod. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-36 police station.

Man filming scuffle stabbed in Manimajra

A man was allegedly stabbed for filming a scuffle between two groups in Manimajra on Friday. Mangal Singh of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, told the police that he was filming a brawl between some men near tubewell 1 in the colony. As some of them noticed him, they attacked him with a knife, before fleeing the spot. A case under Section 324 of the IPC was registered at the IT Park police station.

Man, wife beaten up in Sector 49

A Sector-49 resident alleged that three men beat up him and his wife and vandalised his house on Friday.

The victim, Inderjit Singh, alleged that Sandeep alias Sonu, Sanjeev and an unidentified boy assaulted him and his wife at their house and damaged their household articles. A case under Sections 323, 452, 506 and 427 of the IPC was registered at the Sector-49 police station. Later, Sandeep was arrested.